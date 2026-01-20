Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his new “Board of Peace" as a founding member, the Moroccan foreign ministry announced Monday.

“Welcoming President Donald Trump’s commitment and vision to promoting peace," the monarch “has graciously accepted this invitation," the ministry said in a statement published by the MAP news agency, adding that Morocco would “ratify the charter establishing this board."

The ministry hailed the US-led initiative as aiming to “contribute to peace efforts in the Middle East and adopt a new approach to resolving conflicts around the world."

The charter of the “Board of Peace", seen by AFP, states that member countries - represented by their head of state or government - may join for three years, or longer if they contribute more than $1 billion within the first year.

The Board, which is part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, will serve as an international transitional oversight body that supervises and provides oversight for Gaza's transitional administration during a post-ceasefire reconstruction period.

As part of the plan, day-to-day administration is handled by a technocratic Palestinian Arab committee overseen by an intermediate executive committee. The “Board of Peace" is chaired by Trump himself and includes around 10-15 leaders from Arab, Western, and other countries.

The White House has approached several world leaders to join the board, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.