IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday visited Nevatim Air Base together with the Head of Staff of the Airforce, BG Gilad Keinan, the Commander of Nevatim Air Base, COL D., and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff closely reviewed the base’s readiness and preparedness, the aircrews’ preparedness for a "breaking event," and the process of integrating the advanced F-35I "Adir" fighter jet.

"The Israeli Air Force is the IDF’s strategic arm," he said. "Over the past two years of combat, you have been on the front line of both the offensive and defensive effort in near and distant arenas. During the war and in Operation Rising Lion, you accumulated operational experience unparalleled anywhere in the world, and we will draw lessons from it and employ it to ensure the security of the State of Israel at all times."

"Israeli Air Force pilots, supported by the entire Israeli Air Force and in cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate, continue to conduct strikes across the Middle East to remove threats and to defend the citizens of the State of Israel.

"We are prepared for a range of scenarios and are continuously improving our capabilities in order to achieve victory in the overall battle against our enemies - this is our responsibility and our mission."

Noting the addition of the new Adir jets earlier this week, Zamir added, "The integration of the new aircraft constitutes a significant milestone in strengthening the IDF’s operational capabilities. We will continue in the coming years to reinforce the Israeli Air Force as a strategic arm prepared to confront and decisively overcome any challenge."