Three F-35i “Adir" fighter jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, landed today (Sunday) at the Nevatim Air Base.

The aircraft will be assigned to the 116th Squadron and the 140th Squadron. The Israeli Air Force insignia has been emblazoned on the aircraft.

Since the outbreak of the war, the “Adir" fleet has been operating continuously across a wide range of defensive and offensive missions in all arenas of combat.

The IDF noted that the arrival of the new aircraft marks a further enhancement of the “Adir" fleet and contributes to the Israeli Air Force’s operational capabilities.

Israel recognizes the importance of its defense partnership with the United States, stemming from a commitment to strengthening stability in the Middle East.