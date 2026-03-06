Israeli Air Force strikes in Iran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in western Iran. On Friday, over 400 targets were struck in several areas in Iran, including ballistic missile launchers and Iranian UAVs storage facilities.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, during the course of the strikes, an Israeli Air Force aircraft identified a truck loaded with an Iranian air defense system in the area of Shahroud that was attempting to transfer it to another area in Iran.

After identification, the Israeli Air Force struck the truck, destroying the system.

“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in order to minimize fire directed at the territory of the State of Israel," stated the IDF.

