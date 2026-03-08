The IDF confirmed on Sunday that a day prior, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, eliminated Abu al-Qassem Baba’iyan in Tehran. Baba’iyan was the Head of the Military Office of the Supreme Leader and the Chief of Staff of the emergency command of Headquarters (Khatam al-Anbiya).

Baba’iyan was responsible for coordinating between the Iranian terror regime’s various force employment organizations to execute operations against the State of Israel and emergency operations.

Babaiyan has been appointed as the new designated chief of staff for the office. This follows the opening strike of Operation “Roaring Lion," in which Mohammad Shirazi, the military chief of staff of Supreme Leader Khamenei, was eliminated.

Additionally, Baba’iyan was appointed Chief of Staff of the emergency Headquarters after his predecessor, Ali Shadmani, was eliminated during Operation Rising Lion. As part of his role, he maintained close ties with senior Iranian military and political leadership.

His elimination joins a series of eliminations of senior figures in the Iranian terror regime conducted by the IDF since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion and constitutes the degradation in the Iranian leadership to advance military activities.