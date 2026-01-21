A new video released Wednesday night shows the moments when a bus rammed and killed 17-year-old Naftali Tzvi Kramer near Moshav Komemiyut in southern Israel.

In the footage from an internal bus camera, passengers can be heard reacting in terror just seconds before the collision: "What did he do? Crazy. Idiot, these are boys. Oh my gosh, oh my goodness, crazy, kid, crazy, oh my gosh, enough, no."

The incident occurred Wednesday around 4:00 p.m., when a group of haredim were protesting autopsies of the infants who died in a tragedy at a daycare center in Jerusalem earlier this week.

Initially, the police believed that the ramming was a traffic accident unrelated to the protest due to the distance from the protest's location, which was approximately 500 meters away.

Following the release of the footage, MK Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism) spoke with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), stressing, "The new footage, showing the bus driver accelerating towards the group of protesters, with passengers noting that he was out of control, leaves no room for doubt that this was a deliberate act," Goldknopf claimed.

He added that Ben Gvir expressed shock over the incident and said, "Israel Police will do its work faithfully and fully investigate the incident." According to Goldknopf, Ben Gvir emphasized in their conversation, "The blood of our Haredi brothers will not be free for the taking."

Kramer was critically injured, and his death was pronounced at the scene. The driver was detained for questioning immediately following the incident. The police stated Wednesday evening, "Contrary to various reports, there is no connection between the accident and the protest that ended earlier near the Moshav Komemiyut."