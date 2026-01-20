A haredi youth has died after being struck by a bus at the entrance to Komemiyut this afternoon (Tuesday) while returning from a protest against a plan to perform autopsies on infants who died at a daycare center, Zaka reported.

The medical teams called to the scene performed prolonged CPR on the boy, at the end of which they were forced to declare him dead.

An initial investigation indicates that the boy was walking with his friends on the side of the road as they returned from the protest, and for a reason that has not yet been determined, the bus hit him.

Senior MDA paramedic Meir Avivi and MDA emergency paramedic Ido Navon said: "This is a shocking traffic accident - a pedestrian who was hit by a bus. We arrived at the scene and saw a young man about 17 years old lying on the road, unconscious. We performed medical examinations and discovered that he had no pulse, was not breathing and was suffering from a very serious head injury. Unfortunately, he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare him dead at the scene."

This is the second time a haredi protester was run over during a demonstration today. Earlier, another haredi protester was run over during a protest in Jerusalem.

In the first incident, an 18-year-old haredi youth was moderately injured when a car struck him during a protest on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem. The protest was against the police's intent to perform post-mortem autopsies on the bodies of two infants who died yesterday at a daycare in the city.

Medics from Magen David Adom (MDA) provided first aid to the injured protester and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in moderate condition, with injuries to his limbs.

Footage from the incident shows a car standing at an intersection with a protester sitting on the road in front of it. Protesters are later seen fleeing and the driver of the car drives off and runs over the protester who was sitting. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the driver.

The Supreme Court ruled this afternoon that no post-mortem examination will be performed on the infants who died in the incident at the illegal Jerusalem daycare