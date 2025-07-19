Los Angeles police California
A car on Saturday ran into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub on a busy street in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people, including seven critically, the LA Times said.

The incident occurred around 2:00 AM local time. The circumstances are still unclear.

Initial investigations indicate that the driver drove into a taco cart and hit a large crowd outside the club in East Hollywood.

The event took place near The Vermont on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) noted that among the injured was a male with a gunshot wound.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), witnesses said bystanders pulled the driver of the vehicle and attacked him following the car ramming; he driver was shot during the melee.