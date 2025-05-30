A father-of-three and former Royal Marine has been charged in connection with the car crash that injured 79 people during Liverpool's Premier League victory celebration on Monday, the BBC reported.

Paul Doyle, 53, was arrested after a car allegedly driven by him ploughed into fans on Water Street at approximately 6:00 p.m. local time on Monday.

Merseyside Police confirmed the charges against Doyle, which include multiple counts of causing and attempting to cause unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as one count of dangerous driving and two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent. A nine-year-old child was among those injured in the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police stated that seven individuals remain hospitalized following the crash. Doyle is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Sims indicated that detectives are reviewing a "huge volume" of CCTV and mobile phone footage as part of the ongoing investigation. Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the Mersey-Cheshire region, confirmed that this comprehensive review includes footage from CCTV, mobile phones, businesses, and dashcams, alongside witness statements.

Hammond stated that the charges against Doyle "will be kept under review" as the investigation progresses, emphasizing the importance of ensuring "every victim gets the justice they deserve."

The motive for the incident was not specified, but police said after the incident that it was not terror-related and that Doyle acted alone.