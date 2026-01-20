Iran’s internet access is expected to return to normal by the end of the week, Iranian Vice-President for Science Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Hossein Afshin said Monday in an interview with the IRGC‑linked Tasnim news agency.

Afshin stated that “by order of the president, nationwide internet access will be restored from today to tomorrow and at the latest by the end of the week," noting that in Iran, the week ends on Friday.

Iran imposed a nationwide internet shutdown on January 8, cutting off users across the country amid ongoing anti-regime protests and a harsh crackdown by Iranian authorities.

On Sunday, limited internet access briefly returned in Iran before dropping again.

Netblocks reported that “traffic levels have fallen after a brief, heavily filtered restoration of select Google and messaging services in Iran".

Also on Sunday, a senior Iranian official told the Reuters news agency that at least 5,000 people were killed during the latest wave of protests in the country.

According to the official, the fatalities include approximately 500 security personnel. He claimed that “terrorists and armed rioters" are responsible for the deaths of many civilians during the clashes.

Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, says it has confirmed 3,428 protester deaths through medical sources, witnesses and independent channels, warning the true toll is likely far higher.

Other estimates place the number above 5,000 - and possibly as high as 20,000 - though the blackout has severely hindered verification. Iran International, an opposition outlet, has reported at least 12,000 deaths, citing senior Iranian officials. Iran’s judiciary has rejected that figure.