A senior Iranian official told the Reuters news agency today (Sunday) that at least 5,000 people were killed during the latest wave of protests in the country.

According to the official, the fatalities include approximately 500 security personnel. He claimed that “terrorists and armed rioters" are responsible for the deaths of many civilians during the clashes.

The official noted that some of the most severe confrontations took place in the Kurdish provinces of northwestern Iran.

He further added that “the final death toll is not expected to rise sharply," while accusing Israel and armed organizations operating outside Iran of supplying equipment and support to the protesters.