Security forces overnight Sunday began an operation in the Jabal Johar area in Hebron to dismantle terror infrastructure sites, eradicate illegal possession of weapons, and enhance security in the area.

According to a joint statement from the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the operation is expected to continue for several days. During this time, explosions may be heard and increased movement of IDF forces will be noticeable in the area.

“The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria," the statement said.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that documents seized in the Gaza Strip indicated that the Hamas terrorist organization intended to carry out a raid on communities in Judea and Samaria and along the security barrier.

According to the report, the documents - captured by IDF troops during operations in the Gaza Strip - included, among other things, correspondence and conversations between senior Hamas officials showing an intention to raid the communities.

Unlike the detailed plans that were found for the communities bordering the Gaza Strip, in this case there was no specific list of communities and no granular planning; rather, the documents exposed the terror organization’s intentions.

The report added that as part of the lessons learned from October 7 - based in part on these seized documents - IDF Intelligence instructed that the reference scenario for Judea and Samaria should mirror that of the Gaza envelope: a raid on the communities. This is one of the reasons Defense Minister Yisrael Katz recently instructed Central Command to prepare an operational plan to seize additional refugee camps in Judea and Samaria, similar to the operations in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Nur Shams.