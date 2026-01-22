The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment and a regional tour yesterday (Wednesday) in the Judea Regional Brigade, as part of the operation that began earlier this week (Monday) in the Hebron area.

He was joined by the Commander of Central Command, MG Avi Bluth; the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Itzik Cohen; the Head of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samara, BG Hisham Ibrahim; the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller; the Commander of the Judea and Samaria District in the Israel Border Police, BG Nisso Gueta, the Commander of the Judea Regional Brigade, and additional commanders from security bodies. As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff toured the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated: “This week, we launched a counterterrorism operation in southern Hebron. The operation currently underway in the Judea Regional Brigade is part of a series of proactive counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, aimed at strengthening the defense of the nearby communities. We will continue to strengthen the communities along the borders and in Judea and Samaria."

"The Tomb of the Patriarchs that I visited today is one of the holiest sites in Jewish tradition. The security of the residents is a top priority for IDF troops in the sector. There is great importance in being familiar with our heritage and history as part of strengthening resilience and Jewish identity within the IDF," he said.

Zamir added: "There is immense importance in continuing proactive and sustained activity to suppress terrorism and its infrastructure. We must ensure the readiness and alertness of the troops for eruptive terrorist incidents without prior warning."

"The IDF and security forces are the only bodies authorized to employ the required strength to carry out the mission of defending the sector. Alongside uncompromising combat against terrorism, groups or individuals must not be allowed to take the law into their own hands. These are unacceptable actions that harm the communities as a whole," he said.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed great appreciation for the IDF troops and security forces protecting the sector.