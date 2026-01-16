Documents seized in the Gaza Strip indicated that the Hamas terrorist organization intended to carry out a raid on communities in Judea and Samaria and along the security barrier, Channel 12 News revealed on Friday evening.

According to the report, the documents - captured by IDF troops during operations in the Gaza Strip - included, among other things, correspondence and conversations between senior Hamas officials showing an intention to raid the communities.

Unlike the detailed plans that were found for the communities bordering the Gaza Strip, in this case there was no specific list of communities and no granular planning; rather, the documents exposed the terror organization’s intentions.

The report added that as part of the lessons learned from October 7 - based in part on these seized documents - IDF Intelligence instructed that the reference scenario for Judea and Samaria should mirror that of the Gaza envelope: a raid on the communities. This is one of the reasons Defense Minister Yisrael Katz recently instructed Central Command to prepare an operational plan to seize additional refugee camps in Judea and Samaria, similar to the operations in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Nur Shams.

The goal is to capture the refugee camps and remain in them, not to enter and withdraw, according to the report.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response that “the IDF is committed to the security of Israel’s citizens. Accordingly, ongoing situational assessments are conducted in light of all threats and developments as part of implementing the lessons of October 7. The reference scenarios approved by the General Staff and the political echelon have been practiced in several drills, including the two-division exercise held in November."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit also stated that “no tunnel infrastructure is known to exist in the seam-zone area. The IDF and security forces operate in the Central Command arena at all times to deny offensive capabilities and thwart terrorism."

