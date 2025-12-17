רגע תפיסת הציידים ללא קרדיט

A shepherd from Beit Anot in the Hebron hills went out this morning (Wednesday) to the grazing lands and noticed Arab poachers from the village of Halhul unloading traps from a pickup truck, intending to hunt songbirds.

The shepherd approached them and began documenting their actions while reporting to security forces. In response, the hunters fled back toward Halhul, leaving open traps in the field as well as several birds already caught.

Afterwards the shepherd summoned other Israelis from his homestead. Together they released the songbirds that had been caught and removed the nets placed in the field to prevent further capture of birds.

Residents of the area have complained of poaching by Arabs from neighboring villages for years, a phenomenon they claim is barely dealt with by police. The farmers in the area say that Israeli farming has prevented poaching and that they actively work to protect the areas around the farms as well.

"Time and again it becomes clear that the pioneering settlement not only brings security, but prevents and thwarts all types of Arab terror that long ago slipped out of control. Step by step we are succeeding in restoring Jewish sovereignty to the area, and in correcting the lawlessness that prevailed in the field for years. It is time for the government of Israel to recognize the settlements as having first‑rate security and strategic value."