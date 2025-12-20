בעל חנות בעיר חברון סחר ברחפנים שעלולים לשמש לפעילות טרור דוברות המשטרה

Judea and Samaria Border Police this week arrested the owner of a shop in Hebron, after dozens of drones that could be used to carry out terrorist attacks were found at the premises.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Central Command, as part of a focus on security-related targets in the city. The officers raided the shop and during a search located 35 drones of various types and sizes that were offered for sale.

The shop owner, a 31-year-old resident of Hebron, was arrested on the spot and transferred for questioning to the Investigations Department of the Judea and Samaria Border Police. The police note that later this week the State Attorney's Office is expected to file an indictment against him.

The Border Police said, "Judea and Samaria Border Police officers will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance against any party involved in the possession, trade or distribution of equipment that could be used for terrorist activity, which could be used to harm the security of security forces and the citizens of the State of Israel."