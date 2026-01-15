The Jerusalem District Court on Thursday morning rejected Israel Police's appeal to extend the house arrest of driver Fakhri Khatib, who rammed and killed 14-year-old Yosef Eisental during a protest earlier this month.

Judge Hagit Mac Kalmanovitz ruled that there was no justification for continuing Khatib's house arrest, but clarified that this decision does not prevent further investigative actions by the police.

On Wednesday, the Magistrate's Court ordered the removal of the restrictive conditions placed on Khatib, including the house arrest he had been under for about a week. The police quickly appealed the decision, but the appeal was dismissed.

Khatib is suspected of causing death intentionally or through recklessness, and of causing serious harm to a minor. Initially, the police charged him with aggravated murder but the charge was later softened.

During the hearing, the police confirmed that Khatib called the emergency center himself, reporting that he was being attacked and requesting rescue. His defense attorney argued that his client "was attacked, spat on, and felt in danger," adding that "he acted to save his life without intending to harm anyone." According to the attorney, this is a "political investigation."

The ramming occurred during a January 6 demonstration against the proposed Draft Law. Footage from the scene shows the bus driven by Khatib driving toward a group of protesters and hitting Eisental, who became trapped under the vehicle and was killed. Three other protesters were lightly injured.