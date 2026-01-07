Israel Police has backtracked on the decision to charge bus driver Fakhri Khatib, who rammed and killed 14-year-old Yosef Eisental, with aggravated murder.

During a Wednesday afternoon hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, an Israel Police representative declared, "After examination, we have removed the section regarding murder."

Khatib, a resident of Jerusalem, was brought to the Magistrates Court for an extension of his arrest, and is now expected to be charged only with manslaughter.

His arrest has been extended by nine days.

According to a Tuesday night police statement, "An initial interrogation of the driver revealed that he was attacked by rioters," and the incident was initially classified as a hit-and-run during a public disturbance. However, following developments in the investigation , the charge was upgraded to murder.

The police also noted that Khatib has no criminal background and that he called the police shortly before the incident, claiming he was being attacked by dozens of protesters and requesting assistance.

The Tuesday night ramming occurred during a violent anti-draft protest by the haredi community. During the demonstration, protesters blocked major roads in Jerusalem, set trash cans on fire, and gathered around vehicles passing through the area.

One of the targeted vehicles, a Line 64 bus, became the center of an unusual clash that ended in tragedy.

Protesters were recorded surrounding the bus on all sides, blocking its path while shouting and attempting to damage it. At some point, the driver, Fakhri Khatib, accelerated quickly into the crowd of protesters.