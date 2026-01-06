Thousands of haredim participated this evening (Tuesday) in a protest against the conscription of yeshiva students on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem.

During the demonstration, a bus began driving recklessly and ran over a group of protesters. One of them got trapped under the bus and was killed on the spot. Three others were injured and treated by MDA (Magen David Adom) teams.

The protest had been coordinated with the police and was led by senior rabbis in the Haredi community. One of the rabbis, Rabbi Yechiel Huna, criticized the government and compared its actions in drafting haredim to the period of the Holocaust.

"Back then, even they couldn't fathom such mass extermination. The authorities, like back then and even now, with the help of internal collaborators, are talking about the complete extermination of the Jewish people as a Jewish people," he claimed.

The police had prepared for the event with hundreds of officers and Border Police troops, who were deployed in the surrounding streets leading toward Bar Ilan Street, directing traffic and maintaining order during the protest.