Israel Police are charging Fakhri Khatib, the bus driver who fatally rammed 14-year-old Yosef Eisental during a haredi protest in Jerusalem, with aggravated murder.

Khatib, a resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, will appear Wednesday for a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, where the police are expected to request a 15-day extension of his detention.

According to a Tuesday night police statement, "An initial interrogation of the driver revealed that he was attacked by rioters," and the incident was initially classified as a hit-and-run during a public disturbance. However, following developments in the investigation, the charge was upgraded to murder.

The police also noted that Khatib has no criminal background and that he called the police shortly before the incident, claiming he was being attacked by dozens of protesters and requesting assistance.

The Tuesday night ramming occurred during a violent anti-draft protest by the haredi community. During the demonstration, protesters blocked major roads in Jerusalem, set trash cans on fire, and gathered around vehicles passing through the area.

One of the targeted vehicles, a Line 64 bus, became the center of an unusual clash that ended in tragedy.

Protesters were recorded surrounding the bus on all sides, blocking its path while shouting and attempting to damage it. At some point, the driver, Fakhri Khatib, accelerated quickly into the crowd of protesters.