‏Moti Rubinstein‏, publisher of the L'chatchila newspaper, criticized the haredi leadership following the tragic ramming incident at the haredi protest in Jerusalem on Tuesday night.

"I simply can't stay silent anymore," Rubinstein wrote in a post on social media. "Today, a haredi boy was rammed to death in ananti-draft protest in Jerusalem. The images of this tragic event won’t leave my mind. My heart goes out to the family, truly. But the pain is turning into great anger."

Rubinstein noted, "All the politicians, from Shas, United Torah Judaism, the opposition, and the coalition, are rushing to blame the driver who rammed him and absolving themselves of any responsibility."

"I ask, what about our leadership? What about the rabbis and rebbes who send thousands of people, including children and teenagers, to block roads with no coordination, no security, and no thought for the dangers?"

"This recklessness is insane," Rubinstein emphasized. "The writing has been on the pavement for a long time, and certainly since the Meron disaster, where 45 people were killed due to the exact same irresponsible conduct. Did we learn anything? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And now, once again, we are paying with the blood of an innocent boy."

Rubinstein also stressed that haredi leaders' political struggles are endangering the lives of the public and children, adding, "I’m tired of how every time a disaster happens, everyone blames 'the other' and avoids responsibility."

"I demand a real investigation," he said, stressing that not only the driver must be investigated, "but also against the organizers of the protest, against those who called for going into the streets without planning, and against those who prioritize political power over human lives."

"Enough of this recklessness. Enough of risking children’s lives for political points. It’s time for the haredi community to wake up and demand responsible leadership-before the next disaster."