רגע הדריסה יהודה אהרוני, ערוץ 14

New footage has been published from the haredi protest held last night (Tuesday) in Jerusalem, showing the dramatic moments when a bus was surrounded by dozens of young men who blocked its progress.

Protesters were filmed encircling the bus from all sides, blocking its path amid shouting and attempts to strike it. Eventually, the bus surged forward at speed into the crowd of protesters.

The run-over resulted in the death of the late Yosef Eisental, 14, a resident of the Ramot neighborhood and a student at Ohel Torah yeshiva.

Yaakov Zimberg, who was at the scene, told Channel 12, "The bus arrived and the boys blocked it. He shouted for help in an Arab accent. They touched his wipers, blocked him and struck the windshield. Suddenly he decided to floor the accelerator."

Dovi Cohen, an eyewitness, added, "There were masses of boys in front of him and he simply rammed the masses of boys aside. I saw with my own eyes two boys dragged under his wheel."

Another eyewitness said, "They spat at the driver, he had no way to get out. He drove into all the haredim and ran them over. I was thrown aside, there were three more under the bus. There was another street there, he ran over three more people there and a child as well."

Shai, who saw the event unfold before his eyes, described how he helped police stop the driver. "I was riding a scooter and blocked him. After ten seconds the officers were already inside the bus and trying to arrest him. We fought with the driver when he raised his hands to strike us."