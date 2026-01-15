The Group of Seven (G7) nations issued a warning to Iran on Wednesday, declaring they are prepared to impose further sanctions if the regime continues its violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union’s high representative, voiced “grave concern" over reports of mass casualties, widespread injuries and alleged human rights abuses as unrest continues to escalate.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are gravely concerned by the developments surrounding the ongoing protests in Iran," the statement said, as quoted by Fox News.

“We strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities’ brutal repression of the Iranian people, who have been bravely voicing legitimate aspirations for a better life, dignity and freedom, since the end of December 2025," it continued.

The G7 said it was “deeply alarmed at reports of deaths and injuries" and condemned the “deliberate use of violence and the killing of protesters, arbitrary detention, and intimidation tactics by security forces against demonstrators."

The warning came as the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported 2,403 protesters killed. Other assessments place the death toll above 3,000, with the real figure likely higher.

Iran International reported on Tuesday that it has concluded, following what it described as an extensive verification process, that at least 12,000 people were killed so far during the ongoing protests in Iran, mainly over two consecutive nights.

The protests, which began on December 28, erupted amid severe economic collapse and the rapid devaluation of the Iranian rial. Demonstrations quickly spread across the country and evolved into broader anti-government rallies.

The G7 ministers urged Tehran to halt the use of force and respect its international obligations, including the rights to “freedom of expression, to seek, receive and impart information, and the freedom of association and peaceful assembly, without fear of reprisal."

While the statement did not outline specific new sanctions, it emphasized that further measures remain under consideration, underscoring a unified stance among Western powers.

“Iran’s continued crackdown in violation of international human rights obligations could prompt further restrictive measures from the G7," the ministers said.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union (EU) will "swiftly" propose further sanctions on those responsible for the repression of demonstrations in Iran.

"The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom, " von der Leyen said on social media.

"Further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed," she added.