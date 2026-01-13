Iran International reported on Tuesday that it has concluded, following what it described as an extensive verification process, that at least 12,000 people were killed so far during the ongoing protests in Iran, mainly over two consecutive nights.

According to Iran International, the assessment was reached after reviewing overlapping accounts and evidence from multiple sources, including individuals described as close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the presidential office, as well as reports from members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in several cities. The outlet also cited testimony from eyewitnesses, families of those killed, medical staff, and information linked to hospitals.

The report states that the killings occurred largely on Thursday and Friday, identified as the deadliest period, and characterizes the events as unprecedented in scale, geographic spread, and level of violence in Iran’s contemporary history. Iran International said those killed were mostly civilians and that many were under the age of 30.

Iran International further reported that, based on information it received, the deaths were primarily caused by forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij. The outlet asserted that the operation was organized and carried out following directives from Iran’s highest leadership, with the involvement of senior state institutions.

The report emphasized that widespread internet shutdowns, restrictions on communications, and the suspension of most domestic media have made independent verification difficult and delayed the publication of figures. Iran International said the current number reflects an initial estimate by Iranian security bodies and may change as further documentation becomes available.

Iran International said it intends to continue collecting and verifying evidence and to share its findings with relevant international bodies.