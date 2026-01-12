United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced the reports of violence against protesters in Iran, calling on the government to show restraint.

Guterres "is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters," the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He added a call "to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force."

Reports on the death toll in the Iranian protests have varied so far, but Iran International reported on Saturday night that the most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people were killed in 48 hours alone.

Despite the near-total internet blackout, which has been going on since Wednesday, videos and messages continue to reach Iran International through limited channels, including Starlink users.