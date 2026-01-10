The British newspaper The Telegraph reported Saturday morning that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has placed his country’s security services on their highest level of alert, even higher than they were during 2025's “Operation Rising Lion."

According to the report, underground “missile cities" were activated to deal with an external threat.

An official Iranian source insisted to The Telegraph, “He will not leave Tehran even if B-52s are flying overhead."

Another source told the British news outlet: “He is in closer contact with the IRGC than with the army or the police, because he believes the risk of IRGC defections is almost non-existent, whereas others have defected before. He has placed his fate in the hands of the IRGC."

The Telegraph noted that on Friday, over 2,277 people were arrested, among them at least 166 minors and 48 university students.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday night reiterated his previous statements, warning the Iranian regime not to kill the protesters. He said that Iran is in "big trouble," warning that the regime, "better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too."

"It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago," he added.

On Saturday morning, exiled Iranian Crown prince Reza Pahlavi called for a general strike across the country and preparations to seize cities in Iran.

In a video message posted to social media, Pahlavi said: “My dear compatriots, with your courage and steadfastness, you have earned the admiration of the world. Your renewed and magnificent presence in the streets across Iran on Friday evening was a resounding response to the threats of the treacherous and criminal leader of the Islamic Republic. I am certain that he has seen these images from his hiding place and trembled in fear."

"Now, with your decisive response to the first call, I am certain that by making our street presence more targeted, and at the same time, by cutting off the financial lifelines, we will completely bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees. In this regard, I invite workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy, to begin the nationwide strike.

"Also, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this time, from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own. Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centers of cities and holding them.

"To achieve this goal, move toward the more central parts of the cities from different routes as much as possible and connect separate crowds. At the same time, prepare now to stay in the streets and gather the necessary supplies.

"To the youth of Iran's Immortal Guard, and all armed and security forces who have joined the national cooperation platform, I say: Slow down and disrupt the repression machine even more so that on the appointed day, we can completely disable it.

"I too am preparing to return to the homeland so that at the time of our national revolution's victory, I can be beside you, the great nation of Iran. I believe that day is very near. Long live Iran!"

TIME magazine reported that at least 217 people were killed in Thursday's protests in Tehran, most by live fire. On Friday night, Iranian warships also took part in a joint exercise with China and Russia in the territorial waters of South Africa.

On Friday night, Iranian warships joined Russian and Chinese vessels in a military exercise off the coast of South Africa.