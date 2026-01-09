The IDF has revealed that over the past week, a terrorist cell was arrested in the Hebron area after planning to carry out a terror attack in an immediate future.

In addition, forces operated in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, arresting terrorists in possession of M16 rifles.

All of the suspects arrested and weapons seized were transferred for further processing by the police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

Last month, Judea and Samaria Border Police arrested the owner of a shop in Hebron, after dozens of drones that could be used to carry out terrorist attacks were found at the premises.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Central Command, as part of a focus on security-related targets in the city. The officers raided the shop and during a search located 35 drones of various types and sizes that were offered for sale.

The shop owner, a 31-year-old resident of Hebron, was arrested on the spot and transferred for questioning to the Investigations Department of the Judea and Samaria Border Police. The police noted that the State Attorney's Office is expected to file an indictment against him.