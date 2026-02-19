כך נעצרו שני המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers, guided by ISA, completed a counterterrorism activity on Thursday in the area of Shechem (Nablus).

As part of the activity, the soldiers apprehended a terrorist previously identified with “Lion’s Den" and an additional terrorist who was involved in manufacturing explosive devices and advancing terror attacks to harm IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

During the apprehension of the terrorist previously identified with “Lion’s Den", the soldiers located weapons, including a handgun and munitions, with which he had planned to target IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated that the security forces "continue to operate in the area to thwart terrorism and any attempt to harm Israeli civilians and security forces."