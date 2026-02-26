מסתערבי מג"ב ושב"כ עצרו מבוקש דוברות המשטרה

In a targeted operation in the Balata "refugee" camp in Shechem (Nablus), Israeli security forces arrested a wanted suspect suspected of Hamas-inspired terrorist activity. The arrest was carried out by Mista'arvim forces from the Judea and Samaria Border Police, Shin Bet operatives, and soldiers from the Samaria Brigade.

The operation was based on precise Shin Bet and Samaria Division intelligence.

The Mista'arvim forces arrived at the suspect's home while undercover and broke into the house complex.

During the arrest, a tactical canine was used to assist the forces in subduing the suspect. No Israeli forces were hurt in the operation.

The detained suspect is suspected of advancing terrorist activity under the influence of Hamas ideology. Following the operation, he was taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet.