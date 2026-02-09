לילה של מעצרים ביו"ש דובר צה"ל

On Sunday night, IDF and ISA forces operated in several areas across Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism and to apprehend terrorists. As part of the activities, the soldiers apprehended more than 20 terrorists and wanted individuals.

In an IDF activity in the Samaria Brigade, a terrorist involved in the purchase and possession of weapons was apprehended with the guidance of the ISA. The terrorist had also planned to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. In addition to his apprehension, IDF soldiers apprehended four more wanted individuals in the area.

Additionally, IDF and Israel Border Police forces operated in the area of Ya'bad and apprehended, by the guidance of the ISA, seven terrorists involved in the production of explosives and weapons trafficking.

In several additional activities across the sector, IDF soldiers apprehended nine terrorists, including three who attempted to harm IDF soldiers.

"The IDF will continue to operate to thwart terrorism across Judea and Samaria," the military stressed.