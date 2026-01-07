MDA call after bus ran over protesters Chaim Goldberg/Flash 90, MDA

Magen David Adom (MDA) has released the first message received at their call center after the incident in which a bus ran over a group of haredi demonstrators, resulting in the death of 14-year-old Yosef Eisental and injuries to three others.

The message reads: "At the Shamgar Junction, there are several injured- a bus ran over several boys, I ran away from there. I can't see what their condition is," said the person who reported the incident to the emergency services.

New footage released today revealed the dramatic moments when the bus was surrounded by dozens of young protesters attempting to block its path. The protesters were seen surrounding the bus from all sides, blocking its way while shouting and attempting to damage it. At some point, the bus quickly surged forward into the crowd of demonstrators.

Yaakov Zimberg, who was at the scene, told Channel 12, "The bus arrived and the boys blocked it. He shouted for help in an Arab accent. They touched his wipers, blocked him and struck the windshield. Suddenly he decided to floor the accelerator."

רגע הדריסה יהודה אהרוני, ערוץ 14

Dovi Cohen, an eyewitness, added, "There were masses of boys in front of him and he simply rammed the masses of boys aside. I saw with my own eyes two boys dragged under his wheel."

Another eyewitness said, "They spat at the driver, he had no way to get out. He drove into all the haredim and ran them over. I was thrown aside, there were three more under the bus. There was another street there, he ran over three more people there and a child as well.

Shai, who saw the event unfold before his eyes, described how he helped police stop the driver. "I was riding a scooter and blocked him. After ten seconds the officers were already inside the bus and trying to arrest him. We fought with the driver when he raised his hands to strike us."