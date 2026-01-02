The Foreign Ministry said on Friday it has received a report of a missing female Israeli citizen following the explosion and fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on Thursday.

The Ministry added that it is in touch with the family of the reportedly missing Israeli national, who also holds citizenship in another country.

Swiss investigators said on Friday they believe sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at the resort when they came too close to the ceiling of a bar crowded with New Year’s Eve revelers.

Dozens of people were killed and injured when a fire ripped through the Le Constellation bar at the Crans-Montana ski resort during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The blaze broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said 40 people were killed and another 119 injured in what they described as one of the worst tragedies in Switzerland’s history. Police noted that many of the wounded were in their teens to mid-20s.

Officials said they would also examine additional safety measures at the site, including fire extinguishers and escape routes.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)