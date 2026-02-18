The Swiss broadcaster Radio Television Suisse (RTS) announced that it has removed a bobsleigh commentary from its website after a reporter spent a significant portion of the broadcast attacking an Israeli athlete, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The commentator questioned the presence of the Israeli at the Olympic Games due to his alleged support for Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The commentary was aired during a run by Israeli athletes Adam Edelman and Chen Menachem in the two-man bobsleigh event on Monday.

The journalist, Stefan Renna, claimed that Edelman’s support for the Israeli military during the conflict with Hamas violated International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules regarding political statements by athletes.

Renna stated that Edelman identifies as a Zionist and has posted social media messages in favor of what the reporter described as "genocide" in Gaza. He also claimed Edelman had mocked "Free Palestine" graffiti seen during a World Cup race.

“One can therefore question his presence in Cortina during these Games," Renna said, citing IOC rules on military connections and active support of war.

“Our journalist wished to question the IOC’s policy regarding the statements made by the athlete concerned," RTS said in a statement following the backlash. “However, although factual, such information may have appeared inappropriate due to its length within the context of a sports commentary. For this reason, we removed the segment from our website last night."

While the offensive commentary was removed from the broadcaster’s website, a recording was still available on social media.

The IOC stated on Tuesday that any questions regarding comments made by broadcasters should be directed to the media outlets themselves. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has not yet issued a response to the incident.

Edelman, who was born in the United States, responded to the commentary on social media, describing it as a “diatribe."

“[We are] a team of six proud Israelis who’ve made it to the Olympic stage. No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and an unyielding pride in who we represent," Edelman wrote. “I don’t think it’s possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary."