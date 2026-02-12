Swiss citizens will head to the polls this summer to vote on whether to limit the country’s population to a maximum of 10 million, with the stated goal of restricting immigration.

The proposal was put forward by the far-right Swiss People’s Party, which calls for capping the population at 10 million.

Under the proposed law, the Swiss government and parliament would be required to take action if the country’s population, currently 9.1 million, exceeds 9.5 million. Measures would include limiting the entry of immigrants, including asylum seekers and family members of foreign residents. If these steps fail and the population reaches 10 million, additional restrictions on the entry of new residents would come into effect.

Should these measures also fail to reduce population growth below 10 million, the Swiss government would be forced to withdraw from its free movement agreement with the European Union.

Opponents of the proposal argue that it could lead to conflicts with the EU, harm trade relations with European countries, and potentially trigger legal action.

Supporters from the Swiss People’s Party claim that the fact that 27% of Switzerland’s residents are non-citizens has driven up housing prices and placed a heavy burden on infrastructure and public services.

The proposal has sparked strong opposition from other political parties in Switzerland. This summer, voters will decide whether to impose a population cap of 10 million and restrict immigration.