Two Jewish sisters, 15-year-old Alicia and 14-year-old Diana Gunst, were killed in the devastating fire last Thursday at the Swiss ski resort in Crans-Montana.

The Jewish community in Lausanne announced that "it is with great sorrow that we announce the deaths of Alicia and Diana, who were tragically killed in a fire. The community partakes in the family's mourning and will stand beside it as needed."

At the time of publication, an Israeli who was at the scene during the disaster, 15-year-old Charlotte Needham, who was working as a babysitter at the scene, is still unaccounted for.