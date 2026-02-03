A 26-year-old Haredi man was assaulted last night (Monday) in Zurich, Switzerland, by an individual who shouted antisemitic slurs at him and punched him, according to a statement from Zurich police.

According to the report, the attack occurred without any provocation on the part of the victim while he was standing in the street. The victim sustained light injuries, including abrasions to his body and neck.

Bystanders at the scene - including a Hasidic man and another individual who is not Jewish - managed to restrain the suspect and hold him until police arrived. Even after officers reached the scene, the suspect continued to make antisemitic remarks.

The suspect, a 40-year-old resident of Kosovo with no fixed address in Switzerland, is known to police and was arrested at the scene.

He was taken for questioning by the Zurich public prosecutor’s office. Police emphasized that “the attack was not random, but specifically targeted at a Jewish individual."