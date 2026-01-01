At least ten people were killed and dozens more were injured in an explosion and fire that broke out overnight (Thursday) at a bar in the Crans-Montana ski town in the canton of Valais in Switzerland. The incident occurred during New Year celebrations.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at around 01:30 a.m. local time. Numerous emergency crews were dispatched to the scene following the initial report.

A doctor who was at the scene told the Swiss media outlet Blick that there are dozens of casualties, some in serious condition. It was also reported that authorities are examining whether the fire was caused by the use of pyrotechnics during a performance held at the bar.

Crans-Montana is located in the heart of the Swiss Alps and is considered a luxury and popular ski destination, especially among tourists from the United Kingdom.

The resort includes more than 100 kilometers of ski slopes, and at the end of January the town is expected to host a major World Cup event.