Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli responded to the steps taken by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to cancel the recent executive orders combating antisemitism that were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

“It is no coincidence that one of Mayor Mamdani’s first actions was an attempt to cancel the IHRA definition of antisemitism. He knows very well that, according to that definition, he himself falls under the category of antisemitic," Minister Chikli said. "Instead of confronting reality, he is trying to change the rules."

According to Chikli, "It does not stop there. At the same time, he is working to lift the ban on boycotts of Israel and to erase official statements made by his predecessor, a friend of Israel, Eric Adams, regarding antisemitism in New York. This is a systematic attempt to erase the fight against antisemitism and to legitimize extremist positions under the guise of social justice."

"The fact that such moves are taking place in New York City, the city with the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, is a serious warning sign.

"We must say things clearly. Today, the mayor of New York is an overt antisemite and a supporter of terrorism. Anyone who tries to obscure this reality or wrap it in polite language is cooperating with a dangerous process that threatens not only the Jewish community of New York but the very legitimacy of the fight against antisemitism in the Western world," Chikli concluded.

Mamdani, who was sworn in as mayor shortly after midnight on January 1, immediately acted to cancel the executive orders of former Mayor Adams. The move means that among the orders to be cancelled was one signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order to be cancelled, signed by the now-former mayor last month, prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.

Jewish leaders in the US condemned Mamdani's cancellation of the two executive orders. William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish organizations, stated: "Mayor Mamdani's decision to cancel New York's adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, along with related presidential orders aimed at addressing antisemitic discrimination, is a troubling indicator of the direction he is leading the city, just one day after taking office."

"Its cancellation reduces New York's ability to identify and respond to antisemitism at a time when the number of incidents continues to rise. New York City should clearly lead in moral integrity and determination in confronting antisemitism. This decision signals the opposite direction," Daroff warned.