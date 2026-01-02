Thousands of demonstrators marched in Istanbul on New Year’s Day in a large rally for Gaza, waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Turkish flags and calling for an end to the violence in the territory, AFP reported.

Protesters gathered in freezing temperatures under clear skies before marching toward the city’s Galata Bridge under the slogan: “We won't remain silent, we won’t forget Palestine,” according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

More than 400 civil society organizations took part in the rally, which was co‑organized by Bilal Erdogan, the youngest son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Police sources and the Anadolu state news agency estimated that around 500,000 people joined the march, which featured speeches and a performance by Lebanese‑born singer Maher Zain of his song “Free Palestine.”

“We are praying that 2026 will bring goodness for our entire nation and for the oppressed Palestinians,” said Erdogan, who chairs the Ilim Yayma Foundation, one of the event’s organizers.

Turkey, led by President Erdogan, has been among the most outspoken critics of Israel over the war in Gaza, which came in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Turkey and Israel had been on track to restore strained ties before October 7, but Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

In March, Erdogan blasted Israel and described it as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

In June, the Turkish President claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government represents the most significant threat to Middle East security.

He has also met with leaders of Hamas and boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey.

Despite Turkey’s anti-Israel stance, it played a role in brokering the recent ceasefire in Gaza.