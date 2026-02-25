An Israeli woman of Turkish origin, who was recently discharged from the IDF, was arrested in Turkey and jailed on charges of "service in a foreign military."

The young woman, who arrived in the country to visit her parents, was held in custody for several days after Islamist groups in the country exposed her personal information and sent a complaint to the authorities requesting that they prevent her from leaving the country.

After her arrest, it was decided to release her to house arrest. Channel 12 reported that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar intervened immediately, working in parallel to secure assistance from the United States administration. The two parties mobilized the necessary resources to secure the young woman’s release.

Following intensive efforts, she was freed in a covert and dramatic operation and placed on a flight back to Israel via a third country, while being escorted by Israeli representatives.