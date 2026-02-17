Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday in Jerusalem, touching on regional threats and internal Israeli challenges.

Speaking about Turkey, Bennett warned that “a new Turkish threat is emerging" and declared that “Turkey is the new Iran." He described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “a sophisticated and dangerous adversary who seeks to encircle Israel."

Bennett stated that Qatar and Turkey are “nourishing an Islamic Brotherhood monster that eventually might be as dangerous as the one created by Iran." He added that Turkey and Qatar are gaining influence in Syria, Gaza and elsewhere, “surrounding us with a new choke ring."

According to Bennett, Turkey is attempting to turn Saudi Arabia against Israel and establish what he called a hostile Sunni axis with a nuclear Pakistan. “We must act, in different ways but simultaneously, against the threat from Tehran and against the hostility of Ankara," he said.

Addressing internal Israeli issues, Bennett stressed the need for national unity. “I tell you today: A divided Israel will not survive," he said. “I must speak the truth: Israel’s current leadership has divided us and continues to divide us even now, more than ever."

“What we need above all is Zionist unity," Bennett continued.

He further stated that “three decades after rising to power, and after the greatest disaster in Israel's history occurred on his watch, a leader must know when to step down with dignity. Israel is greater than any one person."

“The next chapter must be written by a new leadership, without the same people responsible for the disaster," Bennett concluded.