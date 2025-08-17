A symbolic wedding ceremony was held on Sunday at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, for Hamas captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky and partner Matan Zangauker, who remains in Hamas captivity, 681 days after being abducted on October 7th, 2023.

Ilana was escorted down the aisle by Jon Polin (father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin), Yehuda Cohen (father of Nimrod Cohen), Michel Ilouz (father of Guy Ilouz), and Yitzhik Horn (father of Eitan Horn), as well as Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother.

“Matan, my curly-haired one. If you hadn’t been kidnapped, we could have been married by now. I can’t stop thinking about what was taken from us - our innocence and our love. In one day, our world was destroyed, and you’re not here with me to hold me, and I can’t be there to strengthen you," Ilana stated during the mock ceremony.

"My beloved, I love you, I’m fighting for you until you return. We will rebuild together and with God’s help, we will build our Jewish home in Israel,” she added.