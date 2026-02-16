Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to bring the proposed law for the principles of prisoner and missing persons ransom, as recommended by the Shamgar Committee, for approval by the Cabinet.

"Following the discussion held in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation regarding the proposed law for the principles of prisoner and missing persons ransom by MK Ohad Tal, and the decision to transfer the decision to the security and political Cabinet at your request, I ask that a discussion be scheduled as soon as possible, where a decision will be made regarding the government’s support for the proposed law," Smotrich wrote to Netanyahu.

He added, "The adoption and codification of the Shamgar Committee’s principles address first-rate strategic questions - strengthening deterrence, reducing the incentive for abductions, and establishing a clear and uniform policy for the State of Israel. The lack of a structured policy of the State of Israel regarding these challenges puts every Israeli citizen, both in Israel and abroad, in real danger of kidnapping and being used as a strategic bargaining chip to bring the State of Israel to a disadvantageous position in a future conflict. Especially now, after we have brought back all of our captives, we can make a reasoned and correct decision."

"This is a necessary step as part of the lessons of the war for the future and security of the State of Israel for decades to come, and our duty to the citizens of Israel and future generations. I ask that the issue be brought before the Cabinet for a decision to allow the continued promotion of the legislation during the winter session," concluded the Finance Minister.