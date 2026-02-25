Former hostage Alon Ohel returned to the stage about two weeks ago with a special performance titled “Alon Ohel Live," marking a powerful personal milestone roughly four months after his release from Hamas custody. The concert also served as a celebration of his first birthday in freedom.

All tickets for the show sold out within hours. The event took place at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv and featured appearances by several leading Israeli artists.

One of the evening’s most moving moments came when Ohel performed The Untitled Song, the final piece he played before his abduction. The song has since become closely associated with his story. According to testimony given after his release by Eli Shraabi, Ohel continued to sing the song even while held in tunnels in Gaza.

The concert concluded with a stripped-down piano version of the song, performed by Ohel alongside his brother, musician Ronen Ohel. At the emotional peak of the performance, Ohel turned to the audience and invited them to sing with him the words, “an end to my suffering."