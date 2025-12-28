Einat Maor, the mother of Aviv Maor HY"D, who was murdered on Friday in the combined terrorist attack in northern Israel, spoke Sunday morning about the harrowing moments in which her world collapsed.

“My son, who was with her, called me and screamed into the phone, ‘Mom, they stabbed Aviv, come quickly,’” Maor recounted in an interview with Ynet. “I drove like I was flying, at 180 kilometers an hour. On the way, I called the police and an ambulance. When I arrived, she was already lying in a ditch, covered in blood. I was screaming, ‘Why aren’t you saving her?’ And then it dawned on me that there was nothing to be done. She was gone. My daughter was dead.”

Maor did not hide her fury at the authorities’ conduct following the murder. She expressed shock and rage that the terrorist who carried out the attack remained alive and was hospitalized under heavy guard.

“The fact that this terrorist wasn’t shot in the head while he was standing next to my daughter’s body - and that instead I have to know he’s lying in a hospital bed with 20 police officers guarding him - this is beyond comprehension,” she said painfully. She added that Israel’s policy of restraint toward terrorists left her feeling abandoned and helpless.

The grieving mother also voiced deep frustration and despair over what she feels is the general situation in the country. “Billions of shekels are being thrown at insane places, at corruption. This feels like a third-world country,” she said. “If it weren’t for the antisemitism around the world and everything that’s happening, I don’t know if I would stay here.”