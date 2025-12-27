תיעוד מפעילות כוחות סיירת צנחנים בקבאטיה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Israeli forces launched an extensive operation in Qabatiya following the attack near Beit She'an. During the night the forces mapped the attacker's house, and they have now begun the process of sealing the house, in accordance with a seizure order and with the approval of Central Command commander.

The procedure is being carried out after all relevant approvals were received, and security forces intend to advance the demolition of the house concurrently.

As part of the operation, several suspects involved in terror activities were arrested, while dozens of additional suspects were questioned in the field. The town is now under an ongoing security lockdown by Israeli forces, aimed at preventing further terror attacks and ensuring order and security in the area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the IDF operation and said, "The IDF is acting with force against the terror centers in the village from which the terrorist who carried out the serious Friday attack set out, accompanied by a complete lockdown and encirclement of the locality. We will continue to lead an uncompromising offensive policy against Palestinian terror in the terror camps in northern Samaria and throughout Judea and Samaria. Those who provide support and shelter to terror will pay the full price."