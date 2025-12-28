Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have issued a joint threat assessment ahead of Chicago’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Navy Pier, warning of potential security concerns, ABC News reported.

Officials said the large public gathering represents an “attractive target” for both foreign terrorists and domestic extremists.

The assessment specifically highlights the risks of vehicle ramming attacks and drone misuse, though authorities emphasized there is no specific or credible threat at this time.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that in New Orleans, city officials have called for heightened security after the FBI disrupted a threat targeting Border Patrol agents. According to authorities, the suspect allegedly belongs to an extremist group called the Turtle Island Liberation Front, the same organization connected to an alleged New Year’s Eve bomb plot that was foiled in southern California.

Four alleged members of the group have been charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and possession of unregistered firearms.

New Orleans was targeted during New Year’s Eve celebrations last year. The attack occurred when a terrorist driving a commercial vehicle rammed into partygoers.

The attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

In a broader sign of international concern, Fox News also reported that seven countries abroad have canceled their New Year’s Eve celebrations over safety fears.