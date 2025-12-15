FBI Director Kash Patel announced today (Monday) that the FBI has foiled a terrorist attack that was planned by a 'pro-Palestinian' cell in Los Angeles.

The four-man cell is accused of plotting to carry out coordinated bombing attacks at five locations across Los Angeles on December 31, New Year's Eve. The arrests were first reported by Fox News.

"Over the weekend, the FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area," Patel wrote on X.

He elaborated on the threat: "The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles."

"In the days since, FBI New Orleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup - also allegedly planning a separate violent attack. Outstanding work by our investigators and law enforcement partners at the Justice Department. Their work undoubtedly saved countless lives."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi also wrote on X: “After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles).”

The FBI's Los Angeles bureau will hold a press conference later today to share additional details about the case.

“Turtle Island” is considered an indigenous term for the North American continent. The Turtle Island Liberation Front is an extremist group that has called the US an “illegal American empire” and demanded a “Free Palestine."