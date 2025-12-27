The Iranian hacker group "Handala" on Saturday published a veiled threat to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a planned trip to Florida to meet US President Donald Trump.

"As 'Flight BB Gate' rises above the clouds, encrypted currents stir quietly among the watchers and the watched," Handala wrote in a post on X. "Layers of protection tighten as the journey unfolds, but sometimes, secrets take flight too - leaving trails only the most attentive can see. On this day, those who guard the skies may find that the unexpected travels with them, and not every hidden truth remains grounded. And Bibi, it seems you’re carrying some rather interesting souvenirs with you this time."

The post ended with an ominous, "Tik Tok...Tik Tok."

Trump held a phone conversation with Netanyahu earlier this month. Following the call, the Prime Minister's Office said that Trump had invited Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House.

The Prime Minister’s Office has indicated that the meeting with Trump would take place on December 29, but the White House has yet to formally announce it.

NBC News reported that Netanyahu plans to present Trump with options for new strikes in Iran, during the meeting, which is expected to be held at Mar a Lago.