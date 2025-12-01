US President Donald Trump called on Israel to maintain dialogue with the Syrian state and not to interfere with the country's efforts to progress.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, the President claimed that "the United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous country.

According to Trump, "One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions - I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people!"

He added that "it is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State. The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together.

"This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the success, already attained, for peace in the Middle East!" the president concluded.

Trump's post comes as US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack met with President al-Sharaa in Damascus.

A short time later, President Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Prime Minister's office, the two leaders emphasized in their conversation the importance and commitment to disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements.

President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House in the near future.

Tensions between Israel and the Syrian state remain high. Just several ago, the IDF carried out a major raid to apprehend three terrorists affiliated with the “Jamaa Islamiya” in southern Syria.

During the operation, the troops engaged in a face-to-face combat encounter with terrorists. Three troops were severely wounded, and three additional troops sustained injuries of various degrees.

A day later, clashes broke out between IDF soldiers and Syrian residents in the town of Beit Jinn, at the foot of Mount Hermon - 11 km from the Israeli border and about 40 km from Damascus.

According to the reports, IDF forces arrived at the site, located near the buffer zone under Israeli control, with the aim of arresting one of the residents.

Upon the forces’ entry, violent clashes erupted between the soldiers and residents, including gunfire - which led to the deaths of two Syrian civilians and the wounding of several others.

During the incident, the IDF carried out artillery fire, and Israel Air Force aircraft were shown flying over Syria, accompanying the forces. After about two hours, the Israeli forces withdrew to the outskirts of the town.